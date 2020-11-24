St. Mary's Knights over Sleepy Eye Indians in cross-town match; volleyball season over

The St. Mary’s Knights and Sleepy Eye Indians ended their volleyball seasons with a match at St. Mary’s High School on Friday, Nov. 20. It wasn’t meant to be the final volleyball game of the season, but with the current pause on high school sports, it was a truly local end of the season.

A strong St. Mary’s team came out the winner in the cross-town match, ending their season with an 11-1 season record, 7-0 in the conference and the Tomahawk Conference championship title.

Stats for the Knights: Madison Mathiowetz was 12/13 serving, had 15 kills, nine digs, and three blocks. Jaci Domeier was 9/9 serving, with three aces, eight kills, six digs, and one block. Sydney Windschitl was 8/8 serving, had one ace, five kills, and six digs. Emily Weiss had six kills, four digs, and one block. Trista Ibberson had three kills and two digs. Bella Hoffmann was 8/8 serving and had three digs. Allie Labat was 20/20 serving, with two aces and 10 digs. Leah Miller had six digs. Reagan Severson was 16/16 serving, had one ace, three kills, 14 digs, and two blocks.

“We made it through a volleyball season during a pandemic, so that alone would be an accomplishment, but winning the Conference Title and taking away something from a season like this makes it a little more special,” said Coach Jen Walter. “I had a great group of girls that worked hard day in and day out and for that, I am very thankful as their coach. The seniors will be missed and will be hard to replace, but I am excited for what next year has in store for Knights volleyball.”

For the Indians — McKenna Strong had eight kills and eight digs. Breaunna Mertz had five kills and Brooke Arneson had 10 set assists.

“Regardless of what our record ended up to be, I'm proud of the way these girls fought through adversity this season,” said Coach Sydney Geiger. “Varsity had to sit out 18 days and jumped right back into games when they got back. Each day they came ready to work no matter what the circumstances were. I'm so very proud of them! We can't thank our seniors enough for their leadership and everything they brought to the program, we will miss them tremendously!”