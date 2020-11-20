Three more conference wins for St. Mary's Knights volleyball team

The Knights hosted a good Springfield team Monday, Nov. 9, and hung on for a five set victory.

St. Mary’s 3 Springfield 2

(25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 22-25, 15-7)

Coach Jen Walter said it was a rollercoaster of a night in the win against Springfield.

“I commend Springfield for giving us a great fight in a game that had many long volleys and great blocking by the Tigers,” Walter said. “We were able to put [losing] sets 3 and 4 behind us and come out strong in set 5 to end the night with a win.”

Game stats:

Madison Mathiowetz had 30 digs, 26 kills, and was 19/20 serving. Bella Hoffmann was 11/11 serving and had 17 set assists and 10 kills. Alllie Labat was 19/21 serving and had 14 digs, two kills and 30 set assists. Trista Ibberson had eight kills, one block, and two digs.

With the football games played on Thursday night, volleyball took the Friday night spotlight last week. The Knights hosted New Ulm Cathedral for another win.

St. Mary’s 3 NU Cathedral 0

(25-9, 25-17, 31-29)

Coach Walter said the Knights had a specific game plan to redeem themselves after a loss early in the season against Cathedral.

“The girls showed up tonight at the net and did a great job blocking all the way across the net,” Walter said. “Set 3 was a battle back and forth, with our first game point finally coming at 28-27. The girls showed a lot of heart and stayed aggressive at the net to get the win.”

Game stats:

Madison Mathiowetz was 11/11 serving, had 19 kills, 13 digs, and five blocks. Sydney Windschitl was 12/12 serving, had four kills and 11 digs. Allie Labat had 10 digs and 16 set assists. Jaci Domeier had four digs, six kills, and was 12/14 serving,. Bella Hoffmann had 16 set assists, three digs, and was 13/14 serving.

Monday, Nov. 16 the Knights traveled to Wabasso for yet another win. The Knights are now 5-0 in the conference and 9-1 overall.

St. Mary’s 3 Wabasso 1

(25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20)

Madison Mathiowetz had 18 kills, 12 digs, and was 12/12 serving. Jaci Domeier had 13 kills, 12 digs, and was 18/20 serving with six aces. Trista Ibberson had seven kills. Sydney Windshitl had 16 digs, and was 15/16 serving. Bella Hoffmann had 20 set assists and seven digs. Allie Labat had 24 set assists, 12 digs, four aces, and was 23/23 serving.

“We did a nice job at the net blocking and were able to get our hands on a lot of balls,” said Coach Walter. “The girls also did a great job serving aggressively and kept Wabasso on their toes.”