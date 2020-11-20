Sleepy Eye Indians Volleyball team happy to be playing again despite disappointing results

After a long break from volleyball action, due to a team COVID-19 quarantine, the Indians got back on the floor, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at MVL (snowed out the previous night). MVL beat the Indians, but the girls were happy to be back playing nonetheless.

Sleepy Eye 1 MVL 3

(25-20, 17-25, 12-25, 13-25)

“We were definitely excited to be playing again,” said Indians Coach Sydney Geiger. “After not playing, or even being together, for about 18 days due to quarantine, and snow, overall the girls played well.”

Geiger said the Indians came out with energy and aggressive play to pick up a win in the first set, but then things started to fall apart a bit, as MVL took the next three sets.

McKenna Strong led the Indians with six kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces. Brooke Arneson added three kills, three aces and 10 set assists.

Geiger said the Indians were not deterred by the loss and had three more matches scheduled through Monday. “We look forward to practicing again to get back on track and back in the groove of things!” she said.

The Indians made up for lost time, with three more games in a week. First was at Cedar Mountain on Friday, Nov. 13

Sleepy Eye 2 Cedar Mountain 3

(25-17, 8-25, 14-25, 25-23,11-15)

This was a tough match for the Indians, who took the contest to five sets, but came out on the losing end.

McKenna Strong had 12 kills and 13 digs. Morgan Klein added six kills, 10 digs and two aces. Brooke Arneson finished with 22 set assists and 19 digs.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the Indians made up an earlier cancellation, hosting BLHS.

Sleepy Eye 0 BLHS 3

(20-25, 18-25, 18-25)

Another tough loss for the Indians. McKenna Strong led with five kills and 10 digs. Morgan Hoffmann added four kills. Brooke Arneson finished with 14 set assists and 12 digs.

Sleepy Eye 0 Springfield 3

(18-25, 13-25, 18-25)

Monday night, Nov. 15, the Indians hosted the Springfield Tigers — who won the match.

For the Indians, McKenna Strong led with 10 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Emma Schieffert added four kills and 10 digs. Brooke Arneson finished with 14 set assists and 13 digs.