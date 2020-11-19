Sleepy Eye St. Mary's honors Schroepfer brothers for years of service on "Chain Gang"

Submitted

At Thursday night’s game, St. Mary’s “chain gang” were honored for their service to the school’s athletic program.

Brothers Dutch, Spike, and Jim Schroepfer are pictured with their Minnesota Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Distinguished Service Awards — presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to the local school’s athletic program. St. Mary’s School was proud to recognize the Schroepfer brothers before their home fans. In 2010, their father, Joe Schroepfer, was also honored with this Distinguished Service Award for his 40+ years on the St. Mary’s chain gang. It was Joe who compelled his three sons to volunteer for the football program. To date, Jim has served for 40 years, Spike for 37 years, and Dutch for 35 years. There were five seasons when all three brothers and their father worked together on the chain gang, making this a true family tradition of a combined 152 years. The Schroepfer brothers love this work and say they have the “best seats in the house!”