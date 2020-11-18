Bittersweet victory: St. Mary's Knights’ win marks end of their season

The Knights trampled the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart Mustangs 72-26 at home on Nov. 12. The resounding win was accomplished with apparent ease as the Knights piled up 289 passing yards and 198 rushing yards for a total of 487 against the opposing team.

Carson Domeier started the game strong with a 24-yard scoring pass to Braden Hansen in the beginning of the first quarter. Trent Steffensmeier followed it up with a run for the two-point conversion. The Mustangs answered with a 52-yard passing touchdown, but Steffensmeier immediately countered it with a five-yard rushing touchdown. The end of the first quarter saw one more scoring drive when Caleb Schumacher caught a 20-yard pass.

Before the end of the first half, both teams added another touchdown to the board. Trent Steffensmeier scored on a one-yard fumble return before the Mustangs rushed for a seven-yard touchdown, making the halftime score 30-14.

Back on the field, the Knights didn’t give the Mustangs any breathing room. Domeier reached the end zone on a nine-yard run for the Knights’ fourth touchdown. The Mustangs scored once in the third quarter with a 47-yard pass, but the Knights answered with two more scoring drives. Steffensmeier rushed 18 yards for a touchdown and Jacob Stevens scored on a blocked kick return.

After the Mustangs started the fourth quarter off with a 55-yard scoring pass, Patrick Hoffmann scampered 28 yards for an eighth Knights’ touchdown. Hoffmann also carried the ball three yards on the next possession for another touchdown. The game wrapped up with Riley Strate making a one-yard rushing touchdown for 10 total scoring drives by the Knights.

On offense, Hoffmann led the Knights in rushing with 107 total yards, followed by Steffensmeier’s 67. Kaleb Wait had 101 receiving yards and Hansen was next with 57. On defense, Strate had six tackles, Wait had four solos with two assists, and Jacob Stevens had three solos with two assists.

The Knights’ victory was a high note to end the season and the team earned a home game in Section playoffs. However, after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the St. Mary’s administration made the tough choice to withdraw from the playoffs and put the team into quarantine.

“It is unfortunate that our kids and coaches will miss out on the playoffs, and we feel bad for our kids and the seniors,” said St. Mary’s Activities Director Bruce Woitas. “However, we feel very fortunate that we did get all six games in this year.”