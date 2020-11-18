MVL Chargers beat Sleepy Eye Indians in final regular season football game

Katie Roiger

The Indians lost to the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers 0-40 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Johnson Field in New Ulm.

For the Indians, game was a struggle from the beginning. The Chargers opened with a six-yard rushing touchdown and a kick for the extra point. They followed it with a 43-yard scoring pass and another extra point. The Chargers scored two touchdowns in both the second and the third quarters, with two more extra points.

The Indians were hampered by offensive errors, losing five fumbles and throwing one interception, but racked up nearly as many total yards as the Chargers: 299 to 264.

On offense, Arian Saenz led with 117 rushing yards, followed by Jackson Huiras with 69. Huiras also had 45 receiving yards, the most for the Indians.

On defense, Kadon Strong stayed busy with four solo tackles and 10 assists. Huiras had three tackles and one assist, and Saenz had two solos and two assists.

Tuesday night, Nov. 17, the Indians played at Springfield. The 3-seed Tigers beat the 6-seed Indians. More information on that game coming soon.