St. Mary's Knights junior high football team present football to Chisey Hansen

ST. MARY’S KNIGHTS junior high football team has enjoyed a successful 6-0 season, outscoring opponents 224-40. Earlier this fall, the team had a visit from Chisey “Crazy Legs” Hansen during practice. Hansen told the guys about the Knights’ famous 1941 game against New Ulm Cathedral, when, after halftime, Cathedral refused to come back out on the field to continue the game, due to the physicallity of play — and St. Mary’s won by default. Before their football game last Thursday, the young Knights, represented here by QB Wyatt Pollard, presented an autographed football to Hansen. His son Craig said Chisey thinks the only other player from the 1941 team still alive is Emil Martina, and he is unsure about any Cathedral players.

Knights junior high football team members are, front from left: Jack Windschitl, McCoy Marti, Logan Ludewig, Tyler Mathiowetz, Michael Balko, Austin Forster, and Lucas Boyle. Back row: Coach Kevin Currans, Tucker Haala, George Schwint, Kessler Severson, Brandon Braulick, Wyatt Pollard, Talan Helget, Dylan Moldan, Kameron Kosak, Noah Christensen, and Coach Gary Kosak.