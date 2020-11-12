Indians battle hard despite shortage of players

Katie Roiger

The Adrian-Ellsworth Dragons defeated the Indians 28-16 on Friday, Nov. 6 in Adrian.

The game was a challenge from the start. Ten Indians, including four starters, were absent due to quarantine—leaving only 23 able to play. After a scoreless first quarter, the Dragons rallied with two rushing touchdowns in the second for a halftime score of 14-0.

Adrian-Ellsworth racked up more points in the start of the third quarter with a 57-yard rushing touchdown, but the Indians rallied to get on the board.

Jackson Huiras rushed five yards for a touchdown with a successful two-point conversion. After a fourth and final score by the Dragons, Kadon Strong followed up the Indians first score with a 15-yard touchdown reception to end the fourth quarter.

Despite missing part of their team, the Indians managed 202 passing yards and 95 rushing yards to total 297. Kegan Heiderscheidt threw for 195 yards. Huiras received 79 and made the longest Indians’ reception at 48 yards. Huiras also had a strong rushing game with 46 yards and Arian Saenz followed close behind with 29.

On defense, Saenz stayed busy with seven solo tackles and nine assists. Adrian Dena had two solos and eight assists. Jack Nelson and Mason Myers each had three solos, and Heiderscheidt caught the Indians’ one interception.

The Indians play their last game of the season, against the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers, tonight—Thursday, Nov. 12—at Johnson Park in New Ulm.