St. Mary's Knights lose to Mountain Lake, look forward to final game tonight at home

Katie Roiger

The St. Mary’s Knights lost to the Mountain Lake Wolverines, 8-12, on Friday night, Nov. 6, in Mountain Lake.

The game’s entirety saw few scoring drives. First on the board were the Wolverines, with a five-yard run to start the first quarter. The Knights followed up by scoring a safety. After that both teams were successful in preventing each other from reaching the end zones again—until the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines rushed for two yards and scored a second touchdown, making the score 12-2 after a failed two-point conversion.

At the end of the game, Caleb Schumacher caught a six-yard pass from Carson Domeier, gaining the Knights their first and final touchdown of the night. The Knights’ try for a two-point conversion was unsuccessful.

Despite a low-scoring game, the Knights’ offense stayed active with 170 passing yards and 143 rushing yards, for a total of 313 yards. Trent Steffensmeier rushed 28 times for 116 yards and Spencer Hoffman had 53 receiving yards. Caleb Schumacher and Patrick Hoffmann had 37 and 34 receiving yards.

On defense, Anthony Helget racked up seven tackles and four assists. Spenser Hoffman was close behind with five tackles and three assists.

This week, the Knights host the Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart Mustangs in their last game of the regular season—tonight, Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.