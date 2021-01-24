SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights Girls Basketball season preview

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

The St. Mary’s Knights girls basketball team finished last season as Tomahawk Conference Champions and are excited to be back on the court, ready to go after that championship again.

St. Mary’s Knights Girls Basketball team, front from left: Gracie Sellner, Jenica Schroepfer, Addie Hoffmann, and Elle Kyllonen. Middle: Sophie Portner, Emma Currans, Leah Miller, Reagan Severson, Maddie Hose, Allie Labat, and Alexa Pelzel. Back: Megan Ahlness, Liz Schwint, Madison Mathiowetz, Sydney Windschitl, Emily Weiss, Katelyn Rutscher, and Maryanne Larsen.

Head Coach: Bruce Woitas.

Assistant Coaches: Ashley Schieffert and Glen Mathiowetz.

The Knights did not have any seniors on the team last year, so return their core of experienced varsity players.

Key Players back: We have all players back this season — starters Madison Mathiowetz, Sydney Windschitl, Reagan Severson, Sophie Portner, and Liz Schwint.

Coach Woitas said the team’s main strength the experience they have on the team with everyone back from last year’s successful season.

Conference expectations: We hope to defend our title from last year.

Coach’s comment: “We are glad that our season is started and we again have some big expectations for our season.”