Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights Girls Basketball season preview

The St. Mary’s Knights girls basketball team finished last season as Tomahawk Conference Champions and are excited to be back on the court, ready to go after that championship again.

Head Coach: Bruce Woitas.

Assistant Coaches: Ashley Schieffert and Glen Mathiowetz.

The Knights did not have any seniors on the team last year, so return their core of experienced varsity players.

Key Players back: We have all players back this season — starters Madison Mathiowetz, Sydney Windschitl, Reagan Severson, Sophie Portner, and Liz Schwint.

Coach Woitas said the team’s main strength the experience they have on the team with everyone back from last year’s successful season.

Conference expectations: We hope to defend our title from last year.

Coach’s comment: “We are glad that our season is started and we again have some big expectations for our season.”