Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Knights Boys Basketball season preview

Coach Walter is excited to get the season started. “It was a strange offseason, but our boys did their part in getting better. It’s a great group of kids we have, the seniors have been awesome leaders on and off the court. I look forward to seeing what they are capable of,” he said.

Head Coach: Judd Walter (third season)

JV Coach: Tim Wait

Assistant Coach: Sean Mathiowetz

Players lost to graduation: Nick Labat, Blake Steffensmeier, and Zach Rutscher.

Key Players returning this season:

•Carson Domeier, 6’3” junior, 19ppg, 6rpg. Carson is a very smooth, crafty player. He can score from many areas on the floor. Named All-Conference last season.

•Trent Steffensmeier, 5’11” junior, 15ppg. Trent is a strong versatile player; a left-handed shooting guard who can defend many positions.

•Kyle Goblirsch, 6’4” senior, three year starter, a strong player inside. I'm looking to him to have a great season in the paint for us.

•Jacob Lux, 6’2” senior who played valuable minutes the last couple seasons. Jake put in a lot of time in the off season, we are expecting him to be a key player for us this year.

•Kaleb Wait, 5’11” sophomore who will play point guard. Kaleb played a lot of varsity minutes as a freshman. He will run the offense at PG and is a good defender also.

•Braden Hansen, 5’8” senior. Braden is a strong senior who plays fast paced, high intensity basketball.

•Owen Weiss, 6'2" sophomore.

•Jake Stevens, 6'3" junior.

Strengths: I feel we bring back a nice core of experienced players. Offensively I feel we have a good group of players who play well together and can score many ways. I also feel we are physically stronger than years past, that will be a valuable asset.

Weakness: Defensively we need to improve from last year. We have continued to work on getting better at D. If we can improve in that area I like our chances.

Conference expectations: Its going to be the most balanced conference in years. I think any team could win any given night. The top 3 teams in the area the last couple years (MVL, Springfield, Cathedral) will be strong again, but I look for the other teams to close the gap and compete with them.