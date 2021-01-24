Sleepy Eye Indians Girls Basketball season preview

The Indians bring back a number of good basketball players, but lack depth on bench this year. They are happy to be back on the court and are ready to give it their all.

Head Coach: Sarah Hesse.

Assistant Coach: Sydney Geiger.

Player's lost to graduation: Brittney Dittbenner, Sandy Flores, and Crystal Hecht.

Key players this year:

•Brea Mertz was our leading rebounder last year and has put in the work this past off season to improve her offensive abilities.

•Kaydince Thoms is long and athletic and will need to help fill Brittany's missing offense.

•Brooklyn Moldan isn't a high offensive producer, but keeps everything together on the defensive side of the ball and is a great leader on and off the court.

•Kadence Hesse is out with an injury right now, but we are hoping that she will be able to come back in a couple of weeks. She led our team in scoring, assists, and steals last year, so that leaves a hole that we need the others to step up and fill.

Strengths and weaknesses: We have some really talented girls and feel that we will be able to put up some points, but I feel the lack of depth on the bench may hurt us if we get into foul trouble.

Conference expectations: I think St. Mary's will be on the top of the conference again this year, with a BLHS in the mix—overall it should be a competitive conference.

Coach's comments: I think this year will be challenging for many reasons, especially due to COVID and all the MSHSL requirements. I hope that we can get in all of our games with the least amount of problems and injuries.