Sleepy Eye Indians Boys Basketball season preview

With plenty of varsity experience on the team this year, the Indians look to improve throughout the season and hope to finish near the top of pack.

Head Coach: Shane Heiderscheidt

Varsity Assistant Coach: Caleb Christensen

Assistant Coaches:

Brandon Streich

Terry Deibele

Marc Reiderer

Players to lost to graduation: AJ Ziegenhagen and Matt Sellner.

Key players back this season:

•Kegan Heiderscheidt scored his 1,000th point last year as Junior and has signed with SMSU to play hoops there next year.

•Logan Netzke is a good 3 point shooter.

•Jack Nelson was a starter last year.

•Erizen Traconis started as a sophomore and is very good defensively.

“We return a lot of kids that saw a lot of varsity time last year,” said Coach Heiderscheidt. “We have some shooters that can hopefully knock down some shots for us.

“This year I think anyone can beat anyone on any given night, as the conference is going to be very competitive top to bottom. We hope to be a top 3 team in the conference this year and hopefully get better each game.”