St. Mary's Knights, girls and boys, lead in Tomahawk Conference

Lady Knights continuing winning efforts

The Knights girls basketball team was too much for the Wabasso Rabbits when they played at St. Mary’s Tuesday, Feb. 16.

St. Mary’s 94 Wabasso 37

The score doesn’t reflect it, but Coach Bruce Woitas said the Knights got off to a slow start against Wabasso last week. “Then we got things going and never looked back,” said Woitas. We had a strong finish to the first half and also a strong second half. We also had a lot of players score tonight [Feb. 16].”

Woitas said Wabasso worked to take away the Knights’ top scorer (Mathiowetz) but other kids stepped up to hit shots that then opened things up for everyone.

Sydney Windschitl—22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, six steals. Reagan Severson—19 points, three assists, three steals. Madison Mathiowetz—19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Thursday, Feb. 18, the Knights played at Springfield and got win number 11.

St. Mary’s 75 Springfield 53

Woitas said the Knights had another slow start against Springfield and at times didn’t have the energy and played a bit flat. “But we still got a nice win overall and played a lot of players,” he said.

Madison Mathiowetz—34 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Sydney Windschitl—22 points, five rebounds, four assists, and six steals.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Lady Knights played GFW in Winthrop and got another lopsided win.

St. Mary’s 79 GFW 34

Coach Bruce Woitas said the Knights had a big first half—ending it at 46-21. In the second half, the Knights held GFW to 13 points. “We got everyone good minutes in this game,” Woitas said. “We played well on both ends, had great ball movement on offense and played great defense again.” Stats: Madison Mathiowetz—34 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Sydney Windschitl—14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Reagan Severson—11 points, four assists and three steals.

Thursday, Feb. 25 the Knights played at MVL and came away with another win.

St. Mary’s 81 MVL 43

Woitas said the Knights got off to another fast start, with a 15 point lead at the half. “We got ourselves into some foul trouble, but played through it okay,” he said. “Again, just a solid night on both sides of the floor.” Madison Mathiowetz—39 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Sydney Windschitl—19 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Reagan Severson—12 points and five assists.

The Knights are 12-0 atop the Tomahawk Conference, 13-0 overall. They host New Ulm Cathedral Monday, March 1.

Knights boys win three more

The Knights boys basketball team played at Wabasso Tuesday, Feb. 16—a back and forth battle with the Knights finishing on top.

St. Mary’s 67 Wabasso 66

Coach Judd Walter said St. Mary’s got off to a fast start against Wabasso, but the Rabbits were able to come back and take the lead before the half, up 38-31. The Knights battled back quickly in the second half and the contest was back-and-forth the remainder of the game.

“While we weren’t happy to see the lead slip away, I was very pleased in how we stayed poised to make a run late in the game,” Walter said. “Defensively I thought we really picked it up a notch in the second half when we kept them to 28 points.”

Scoring leaders for the Knights were Carson Domeier with 24 points, Trent Steffensmeier with 17, and Kaleb Wait and Will Walter with 8 each.

Friday, Feb. 19, the Knights hosted Springfield for another nice win.

St. Mary’s 76 Springfield 69

Walter called the game with the Springfield Tigers “a classic Tomahawk Conference match seeing both teams trading baskets in a physical uptempo game.”

The Tigers took an early 2-0 lead, but the Knights then went on a run—opening their lead to as many as 12 points in the first half. The Tigers finished the half on a little run, closing the Knights lead to 4 at the half.

Walter said the second half was similar to the first, with the Knights opening it up a bit only to find Springfield come back. The key to the win was the Knights never giving up the lead after trailing 2-0 early in the game.

“I was pleased with how we played most of the game,” said Walter. “Springfield hit big shots every time we started to pull away, but we were able to control the ball late in contest and closed it out on the free throw line.”

Carson Domeier led the Knights with 21 points. Kaleb Wait and Trent Steffesmeier each put up 12 points and Will Walter scored 9.

Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Knights played at home against GFW and approached the 100 point mark in the win.

St. Mary’s 92 GFW 65

Coach Walter said the game got off to a fast start in the first half. “Trent Steffensmeier had a big first half—scoring 17 points—getting to the hoop and knocking out a couple outside shots,” he said. “Defensively I was pleased with our effort the entire game against a very strong GFW team that was coming off five straight wins.”

Walter said the Knights were able to extend the lea in the second half, thanks to some solid defense leading to some easy transition buckets.

Steffensmeier led the Knights with 26 points. Carson Domeier played an all around solid game, posting a triple double with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Kaleb Wait had 16 points, Jacob Lux scored 10, and freshman Will Walter added 9 points.

The Knights sit at the top of the Tomahawk Conference at 10-1, 10-2 overall.

Friday, Feb. 26 the Knights host MVL.