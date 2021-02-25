Sleepy Eye Indians defeat Springfield Tigers for first win

After a week with no games, the Indian boys traveled Tuesday, Feb. 23, to face Springfield and got their first win of the season. Coach Shane Heiderscheidt was very proud of his guys. “We’ve been close in a few games and finally their hard work paid off,” he said.

Sleepy Eye 71 Springfield 63

The Indians’ win over the Tigers was a great comeback, after trailing 42-28 at half-time.

“We went on a 17-0 run to start the second half,” said Heiderscheidt, “and our second half defense was great tonight.”

Kegan Heiderscheidt led the Indians with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Coach Heiderscheidt commented on the other leaders: “Mason Sellner had 16 points, going 10-10 from the foul line to ice the game for us. Erizen Traconis had 14 points, eight steals and eight assists. Freshman Marcus Martinez, making his first Varsity start, scored 13 points and got eight rebounds. Freshman Isaac Lendt came in and played great minutes on the defensive end! So proud of these guys.”

Thursday night, Feb. 25 the Indians are home against BLHS.