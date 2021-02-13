St. Mary's Lady Knights win crosstown contest against Sleepy Eye Indians

Last Thursday night’s scheduled girls basketball game, between the Indians and Knights, was postponed due to nasty weather and played instead on Friday night, Feb. 5, at Sleepy Eye High School—the early game of a girls/boys doubleheader. The undefeated Knights came away with another win in the crosstown contest.

Knights 73 Indians 49

“We had a slow start but finished the first half strong, with a 20-4 run, to build a nice lead at halftime,” said Knights Coach Bruce Woitas. The score at half-time was 35-18, Knights.

In the second half, the Indians scored 31 points to the Knights’ 38.

“Our defense is beginning to move in the right direction,” said Indians Coach Sarah Hesse. “We have to cut down on turn overs, as they are killing us. We will have to continue to work on defense, breaking a 2-3 zone and continue to improve on our game IQ, so we can apply what we talk about.”

The Indians were led by Kadence Hesse with 15 points and four steals. It was her first full game back after fracturing her tibia during an AAU game in November. Brea Mertz added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Indians.

Leading the Knights was Madison Mathiowetz with 45 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Sydney Windschitl scored 18 points and had eight rebounds and two steals.

Saturday afternoon the Knights hosted Jackson County Central to a 100-67 drubbing. Tuesday they played at BLHS for another win, 70-52.

The Indians traveled to Winthrop on Tuesday night to take on GFW and got a very nice win, 69-47.