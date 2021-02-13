St. Mary's Knights over Sleepy Eye Indians in boys' cross-town battle

Friday, Feb. 5, the Indians hosted the St. Mary’s Knights in game two of a girls/boys doubleheader on the Sleepy Eye High School gym floor—it was a win for the Knights.

Knights 86 Indians 64

Indians Coach Shane Heiderscheidt liked some of what he saw with his team, but gave credit to the Knights on the win.

“We played well but had way too many turnovers that St. Mary’s forced us into,” he said. “They play really good defense and we didn’t stay aggressive. We also had a tough time rebounding! We need to be better and that starts with coaches. So we will keep working on these things in practice.”

“I was happy the way we came ready to play and how we shared the ball with 20 assists,” said Knights Coach Judd Walter.

Leading the Knights:

Carson Domeier - 34 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Kaleb Wait - 25 points and six rebounds.

Trent Steffensmeier - 7 points and eight assists.

Leading the Indians:

Kegan Heiderscheidt - 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Marcus Martinez - 11 points (off the bench).

Erizen Traconis - 10 points.

Saturday afternoon the Knights played GHEC/ML in Truman, losing 64-55; Tuesday night they hosted BLHS and got a nice 67-54 win.

The Indians hosted GFW on Tuesday night and let GFW come back from behind to defeat them 56-53. Thursday, Feb. 11 they lost to a very good MVL team.