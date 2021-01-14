Schools ready for sports, limited spectators allowed

Tonight (Thursday) was supposed to be the night high school sports competitions start — but with a blizzard warning games are postponed, including a boys basketball game at Sleepy Eye High School against New Ulm Cathedral. SEHS AD Cory Haala said it will be made up Friday or Saturday morning, depending on weather conditions.

Haala explained that for basketball games, Tomahawk Conference is giving two spectator passes per player, like they did for volleyball games.

“They [spectators] have to be on the spectator list for the game, pay $5 at the door, and follow all guidance rules,” [maintain social distance and wear masks] Haala said. “In some instances we will have to have JV parents leave after their game in order to have enough room for Varsity spectators.”

Haala said Sleepy Eye High School is allowing home and away fans, and maybe some home students on the stage, within the guidance rules and the gym capacity.

For junior high games, Haala said they will have two home fans per player only, with no visiting fans at all.

At St. Mary’s High School the size of the gym really limits the number of spectators that can attend basketball games.

“We are allowing our home fans only—two per player—as we can only seat 36 spectators per game,” said Bruce Woitas, Activities Director.

Students at both local high schools play hockey in the coop agreement with the New Ulm Eagles. This year there will be a few hockey games played at the Sleepy Eye Arena. The first varsity Eagles hockey games that will be played in the Sleepy Eye Arena include the JV and Varsity boys Thursday, Jan. 21. Varsity girls play on Friday, Feb. 5, and Varsity boys once more on Tuesday, Feb. 16. New Ulm High School will manage the spectator list for those hockey games.

Wyatt Pollard, a student at St. Mary’s, is a member of the New Ulm Eagles Wrestling team through a cooperative agreement.