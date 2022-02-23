Mathiowetz scores record-setting 55 points against LCWM

In a one week stretch, from Feb. 14 through Feb. 21, the Lady Knights played five games—for five more wins.

Last Monday's decisive home win over New Ulm Cathedral was followed by a Tuesday trip to play Waterville-Elysian-Morristown for a closer 63-53 win. The Knights finished the first half with an 11 point lead, but WEM didn't give up and outscored the Knights by 1 point in the second half.

Coach Bruce Woitas said it was a good non-conference game for the Knights as they get close to the playoffs. "We played really well at times and then had some unforced turnovers that hurt us," said Woitas, "but we can learn from it and get better."

Madison Mathiowetz - 37 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocked shots, 1 steal. Reagan Severson - 10 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals. Allie Labat - 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals. Katelyn Rutscher - 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 3 assists.

Thursday, Feb. 17, the Lady Knights were home against MVL for their final Tomahawk Conference game of the season and dominated for an 82-52 win. That gave them a 16-0 conference record and championship, Coach Woitas said good defensive play was key to their win.

Mathiowetz - 40 points, 7 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists. Severson - 13 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals. Labat - 9 points, 2 steals. Rutscher - 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals. Fischer - 8 points, 1 steal. Schwint - 4 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists.

Friday the Knights played their fourth game of the week, at Martin County West, and Coach Woitas said they had a bit of a slow start but got going for the 59-35 win—getting everyone minutes on the floor.

Mathiowetz - 37 points,15 rebounds, 12 steals, 4 assists. Severson - 11 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, Natalie Fischer - 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal. Liz Schwint - 7 rebounds, 2 steals.

After a weekend off, the St. Mary's Knights were host to the Knights of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial on Monday, Feb. 21. LCWM couldn't handle St. Mary's senior Madison Mathiowetz who scored 55 points in the 80-69 win over LCWM—a school single game scoring record.

Coach Woitas said it was a nice non-conference game for the team, "and it was nice to get the win for Parents and Seniors Night."

Mathiowetz - 55 points,13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals. Schwint - 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists. Labat - 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist. Severson - 5 points, 1 rebounds, 7 assists. Rutscher - 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal.

The Lady Knights earned the #1 seed and have a first round bye in the Section 2A South Subsection playoffs. They will meet the winner of New Ulm Cathedral vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at St. Mary's on Tuesday, March 1.