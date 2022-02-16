Knights capture Tomahawk Conference title for second consecutive year

The Knights boys basketball team pulled off a 66 to 63 over-time win over BLHS in Hector on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Coach Judd Walter said it was a grind all the way to the buzzer.

"We just couldn’t get into a good flow offensively," Walter said. "Give the Mustangs credit as they continued to keep the game tight every chance we started to extend the lead. I was happy how we stayed calm and finished the game in OT."

Trent Steffensmeier - 25 points. Kaleb Wait - 19 points. Carson Domeier - 9 points. Will Walter - 9 points. Owen Weiss and Mark Anderson - 2 points each.

Walter said the JV got another win with a great all around team effort.

Friday, Feb. 11, the Knights were on the road again, at Cedar Mountain where they got a nice 73 to 54 win.

Coach Walter said although the Knights did not shoot the ball great, he was happy with how they played.

"I thought offensively we moved the ball well and got good looks at the hoop. Somedays you will have games like that where the ball just doesn’t go in—it’s those games you rely on a defense and I thought we played well defensively."

Walter - 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists. Steffensmeier - 21 points, 6 assists. Domeier - 16 points, 9 rebounds. Wait - 8 points.

The Knights played Wabasso at home Tuesday night and clinched the Tomahawk Conference title, for the second consecutive year.

SESM 79 Wabasso 59

Wait - 23 points, 5 assists. Domeier 19 points, 11 rebounds. Walter 17 points, 3 rebounds. Steffensmeier - 12 points, 7 assists.

The Knights play at MVL Thursday, Feb. 17.