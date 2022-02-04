Knights over Indians in girls basketball

One month after their first match up, cross-town rivals, the Knights and Indians met again in girls basketball on Thursday, Feb. 3. The first meeting on Jan. 4 saw the Indians lead at the half and the Knights come back to win the game, 61-47. The second game Thursday night had the Knights up by 9 at halftime, and getting an 18 point lead at one point, with the Indians fighting back to keep the second half close, losing by 10 in the end. Madison Mathiowetz scored 44 of the Knights' points.

Knights 71 Indians 61

St. Mary's coach Bruce Woitas said it was a good environment Thursday night and a fun game.

"Both teams played hard," Woitas said. "I liked how we played on defense at times, but we also had some break downs on the defensive side. Overall it was a nice win for us."

Knights stats: Madison Mathiowetz - 44 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists. Allie Labat - 9 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals. Natalie Fischer - 7 points. Liz Schwint - 6 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Reagans Severson - 4 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals. Katelyn Rutscher - 1 point, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.

Indians stats: Kadence Hesse - 31 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Kaydince Thoms - 13 points, 5 rebounds. Brea Mertz- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists. Brooklyn Moldan - 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 the Indians are home against GFW and the Knights host BLHS. Thursday, Feb. 10 the Knights are home again against Cedar Mountain. Friday the Indians play at MVL.