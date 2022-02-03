Eagles wrestlers take to the mat to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Staff report

At their home meet against St. Peter on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the New Ulm Eagles wrestling team dedicated the meet to the promotion of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. The gym was packed full in support with many wearing green for mental health awareness or yellow for suicide prevention. Rolling Thunder youth wrestling started the night off, and it progressed to JV and then Varsity matches.

Before the match the high school team, coaches, and crowd bowed their heads for a moment of silence before the match, remembering those the community and wrestling family have recently lost to mental health and suicide. The high school wrestlers wore yellow laces to promote suicide awareness and prevention.

This Friday, Feb. 4, the Eagles wrestler have their last home meet of the season (a quadrangular) and it is senior night and a Take Down Cancer event. Wrestling action starts at 5pm at NUHS