Knights stay in win column

The Knights boys basketball team hosted the Springfield Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 18. and got another win, 72-51. Coach Judd Walter said it was a nice win against a physical Tigers team. He said, "It was a great team effort after a road win last night [at Wabasso]."

Carson Domeier - 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals. Trent Steffensmeier - 14 points, 6 assists. Kaleb Wait - 14 points, 8 steals. Will Walter - 8 points.

Friday, Jan. 21, the Knights were home again, defeating GFW 81-73. It was a big night for Domeier who scored 36 points in the win.

Domeier - 36 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds. Walter - 14 points, 4 rebounds. Wait - 14 points, 9 assists. Steffensmeier - 13 points, 6 rebounds.

Saturday, Jan. 22, the Knights played in a conference cross over tournament in Westbrook-Walnut Grove. They defeated their opponent, the Windom Eagles, 86-63.

Steffensmeier - 23 points, 5 assists. Wait - 20 points, 9 rebounds. Walter - 20 points, 3 rebounds. Domeier - 13 points, 11 assists, 11 rebounds.

Owen Weiss - 6 points. Jon Petermann - 3 points. Kameron Kozak - 2 points. Jacob Stevens - 3 rebounds.

This week, the Knights were home against MVL on Tuesday and play at New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 27. Saturday night they go up against Madelia, played at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.