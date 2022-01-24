Indians get win at Saturday tournament

The Indians boys basketball team played at Springfield Thursday, Jan. 20, losing 71-56. Senior Mason Sellner hit nine 3-pointers in the game, achieving the Indians boys' single game record for 3s.

Sellner - 27 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 steal. Trey Heiderscheidt - 9 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals. Marcus Martinez - 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal. Erizen Traconis - 4 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal.

Saturday, Jan. 22, the Indians played at the cross conference tournament in Westbrook-Walnut Grove, defeating Edgerton, 60-51, for their first win of the season.

Martinez - 22 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal. Erizen Traconis - 13 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Caden Evers - 9 points, 2 rebounds. Adrian Dena - 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal.

The Indians started a string of home games Tuesday night when they hosted BLHS. Thursday, Jan. 27 they host Cedar Mountain and Friday Red Rock Central comes to town. Saturday, the Indians play Cleveland at Bethany Lutheran College before having two more home games next week.