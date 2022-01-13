Hockey teams get three more wins each
The Eagles varsity hockey teams have been very successful so far. With just under one month to go in the regular season, the girls are 13-2. The boys have just over a month to go and are 10-3. Both notched 3 wins last week. Sleepy Eye students are among the stats leaders for both the boys and girls teams. Austin Uecker leads in goals with 11; Brooke Arneson leads the girls in goals with 17 and Julia Helget is second with 14; Helget leads in assists with 20.
Eagles Boys
• Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Redwood Valley for a 8-1 win. Uecker got two assists,
• Thursday, Jan. 6, home versus Marshall, a 3-2 win for the Eagles. Uecker got an assist.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 was Hockey Day in New Ulm with youth and varsity games played all day. Varsity boys got a 3-1 over MN River.
Eagles Girls
• Thursday, Jan. 6, at Marshall for a 4-1 win. Helget and Arneson each scored a goal.
• Friday, Jan. 7, the girls played a rare home game at the Sleepy Eye Arena—a lopsided 8-0 win over Waseca. Arneson scored 2 goals and 1 assist; Helget scored 1 goal and got 4 assists.
• Saturday, Jan. 8 - The girls also played MN River during Hockey Day action and got a 3-0 win.
Thursday the girls host Delano and the Boys play at Holy Family in Victoria.