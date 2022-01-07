Knights over Indians in girls basketball match-up

It was another exciting night in Sleepy Eye on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when the Lady Knights drove across town to play the Indians at Sleepy Eye High School gym. With both teams having excellent winning seasons so far it was bound to be a good game.

The Indians won the first half, 27-19 but in the second half the Knights came back stronger and outscored the Indians 42-20 for a win in the end: Knights 61 Indians 47.

"I thought Sleepy Eye played a great first half and did a nice job on Madison," said Knights Coach Bruce Woitas. "The second half we had Reagan and Liz hit some shots [21 points combined] and just changed everything to our favor. We got a great team win over a very good team."

Indians: Kadence Hesse - 19 points, 5 steals, 4 assists. Cadence Okerman - 16 points. Brea Mertz - 7 rebounds, 7 points.

Knights: Madison Mathiowetz - 25 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 5 blocked shots. Reagan Severson - 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists. Natalie Fischer - 10 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds. Liz Schwint - 9 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 blocked shot. Katelyn Rutscher - 2 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds.