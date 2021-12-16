St. Mary's Knights win again in boys basketball action

The Knights boys basketball team is 6-0 on the season after defeating New Ulm Cathedral, 69-54, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at home.

Trent Steffensmeier - 25 points, 6 rebounds. Carson Domeier - 15 points, 8 rebonds, 7 assists. Will Walter - 14 points, 3 rebounds.

St. Mary's JV also had a big win: SESM 57 NUC 26.

The Knights play at Springfield, Tuesday, Dec. 21 and are on break until they host the Indians on Monday, Jan. 3.