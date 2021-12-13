Mathiowetz scores 3,000th point

The Lady Knights hosted GFW on Tuesday, Dec 7 and defeated them 69-56.

Coach Bruce Woitas said, "I thought our first half defense was good. In the second half we got into some foul trouble with allowed GFW to get back into the game. I was happy with the win."

Madison Mathiowetz - 35 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals. Reagan Severson - 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists. Allie Labat - 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Knights played a girls/boys doubleheader at Nicollet. The Knights had another big win, defeating the Raiders 78-56. Mathiowetz, Severson and Labat lead the team again.

Madison Mathiowetz - 46 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, 7 steals. Reagan Severson - 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists 3 steals. Allie Labat - 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists.

Woitas said Nicollet hurt them inside in the first half but the Knights did a better job on defense in the second half. "It was a nice non-conference win for us."

Saturday, Dec. 11, St. Mary's hosted Red Rock Central to a girls/boys doubleheader. Madison Mathiowetz scored her 3,000th point in this game. Coach Woitas said she is the first basketball player at St. Mary's to hit the 3,000 mark and the 22nd girl in the state to achieve it.

Knights 81 RRC 59 Madison Mathiowetz - 48 points, 12 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists. Allie Labat - 17 points, 1 steal, 1 ssist. Addie Hoffmann - 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists. Katelyn Rutscher, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 3 assists.

Woitas said his team played well, stepping up with Reagan Severson and Liz Schwint out with injures.

Monday, Dec. 13 the Knights travel to play New Ulm Cathedral.

The Lady Knights don't play again until Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Sibley East in Arlington.