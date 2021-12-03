St. Mary's Knights boys basketball preview

The St. Mary's Knights boys basketball team finished last year with a 20-4 record and were a State Tournament Semi Finalist.

Head Coach: Judd Walter (4th season)

Assistant Coaches: Tim Wait (JV coach) and Sean Mathiowetz.

Players lost to graduation: Kyle Goblirsch, Jacob Lux, Braden Hansen.

This year's varsity roster

Seniors: Carson Domeier, Trent Steffensmeier, Jacob Stevens, Trevor Zeig

Juniors: Kaleb Wait, Owen Weiss

Sophomores: Mark Anderson, Jon Petermann, Brandon Schmitz, Cole Schroepfer, Will Walter

Freshmen: George Schwint

Coach Walter said the Knights will miss last year's seniors who had a lot of experience and led the team during their playoff run. "We will have to find a way to replace the strong defense and rebounding we lost to graduation," Walter said. "Bringing back our three offensive leaders will be a strength of ours. The post season run we had last year and this year's senior leadership will be a key for us also."

Walter expects the season to be a battle every night, "Our conference has 6 or 7 teams that have the ability to beat anyone. We hope to improve throughout the year and to be playing our best basketball when the playoffs start."

The Knights started the season at the Indians tournament last weekend and played at GFW on Tuesday, Dec. 7.