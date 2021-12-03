Sleepy Eye Indians boys basketball preview

Head Coach: Shane Heiderscheidt

Assistant Coaches: Brandon Streich (JV coach), Grant Romberg and Marc Reiderer (Jr. High coaches)

This year's varsity roster

Seniors: Erizen Traconis, Mason Sellner, Trey Heiderscheidt, Adrian Dena, Jon Baures, Zachary Ziegenhagen

Sophomores: Marcus Martinez, Isaac Lendt, Caden Evers, Cameron Schottle, Kyle Capacia

Freshmen: Landon Wendinger, Cody Schultz

"I am looking for these kids to get better everyday and every game," said Coach Heiderscheidt. "Hopefully with our shooting we can hang with some teams and maybe surprise a few this year."

"This is a great bunch of kids with determination to be better everyday," he said "They work hard and are fun to coach."