Sleepy Eye Indians boys basketball preview

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Head Coach: Shane Heiderscheidt

Assistant Coaches: Brandon Streich (JV coach), Grant Romberg and Marc Reiderer (Jr. High coaches)

Sleepy Eye Indians, front from left: Kyle Capacia, Cameron Schottle, Caden Evers, Mason Sellner, Zach Ziegenhagen, Isaac Lendt. Back: Marcus Martinez, Jon Baures, Landon Wendinger, Trey Heiderscheidt, Adrian Dena, Erizen Traconis.

This year's varsity roster

Seniors: Erizen Traconis, Mason Sellner, Trey Heiderscheidt, Adrian Dena, Jon Baures, Zachary Ziegenhagen 

Sophomores: Marcus Martinez, Isaac Lendt, Caden Evers, Cameron Schottle, Kyle Capacia

Freshmen: Landon Wendinger, Cody Schultz

"I am looking for these kids to get better everyday and every game," said Coach Heiderscheidt. "Hopefully with our shooting we can hang with some teams and maybe surprise a few this year."

"This is a great bunch of kids with determination to be better everyday," he said "They work hard and are fun to coach."