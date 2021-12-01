St. Mary's Knights girls basketball season preview

Head Coach: Bruce Woitas, (33rd year)

Assistant Coaches: Ashley Schieffert (JV coach) and Glen Mathiowetz

The St. Mary's Knight finished last year at 23-1 as a State Semi-Finalist

Seven players were lost to graduation: Starters Sydney Windschitl and Sophie Portner, and Maryanne Larsen, Leah Miller, Megan Ahlness, Emma Currans, and Emily Weiss.

This year's varsity roster

Seniors: Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson, Katelyn Rutscher

Juniors: Allie Labat, Liz Schwint

Sophomores: Addie Hoffmann, Jenica Schroepfer

Freshman: Amelia Schwartz; 8th grader: Natalie Fischer; 7th grader: Morgan Mathiowetz

Coach Woitas said they are excited about the team that is back this year despite losing so many to graduation. Woitas said there are several younger girls who put in extra time over the summer and will step up and help the Knights a great deal this coming season.

"I feel we will be a different team than last year," said Woitas. "We have seven girls back who saw varsity time last year. We will have good team speed and will look to play more of a pressing game this season. We will also be looking for balance for our inside and outside game. We like the depth and the options we have for this season."