Sleepy Eye Indians girls basketball season preview
Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch
Head Coach: Sarah Hesse
Assistant Coach: Cory Haala
This year's varsity roster
Seniors: Brooklyn Moldan, Kaydince Thoms, Erika Lozano
Sophomores: Kadence Hesse, Brea Mertz, Jazzibelle Martinez, Kennedy Braun, Lydia Huiras
Freshman: Cadence Okerman
"We have our experienced group of starters back," said Hesse. "They have great chemistry with each other. We don’t have a big bench so we need to keep ourselves out of foul trouble."
Hesse said she would like the team to run the floor better this year. "I would also like us to change it up on defense to give some different looks within a game."