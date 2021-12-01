Sleepy Eye Indians girls basketball season preview

Head Coach: Sarah Hesse

Assistant Coach: Cory Haala

This year's varsity roster

Seniors: Brooklyn Moldan, Kaydince Thoms, Erika Lozano

Sophomores: Kadence Hesse, Brea Mertz, Jazzibelle Martinez, Kennedy Braun, Lydia Huiras

Freshman: Cadence Okerman

"We have our experienced group of starters back," said Hesse. "They have great chemistry with each other. We don’t have a big bench so we need to keep ourselves out of foul trouble."

Hesse said she would like the team to run the floor better this year. "I would also like us to change it up on defense to give some different looks within a game."