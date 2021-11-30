Indians football awards presented

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team held their awards program on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The senior players were honored with special "senior" plaques and other awards and accomplishments were announced.

Named to the All-District team: Jackson Huiras, Erizen Traconis, Arian Saenz. Honorable Mention: Mason Sellner and Brennen Meyer.

Leading rusher - Arian Saenz, 782 yards on 124 attempts and scored 4 touchdowns.

Leading receiver - Jackson Huiras, 229 yards on 14 receptions and scored 6 touchdowns.

Leading Defense - Arian Saenz, 90 total tackles, 43 solo, 47 sssists and 6 tackles for a loss. Jackson Huiras - 58 total tackles, 32 solo, 26 assists, 2 quarterback sacks, 4 tackles for a loss and 2 interceptions.

"This group of Seniors will be missed," said Coach Joe Hoffmann. "They all contributed in their own way in varsity games on offense, defense, and special teams. They helped mentor underclassmen and they kept competing in the face of adversity. I am proud of all their efforts."