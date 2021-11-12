Former Sleepy Eye runner Abby Hagen takes third in UMAC Meet; 4th at Nationals

Staff report

Saturday, Oct. 30, the Crown College Cross Country team traveled to Superior, Wisconsin for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Conference Cross Country Meet. Abby (Hagen) Pausch finished third in the event with a time of 24:47.4 for the 6,000 meter race. This time is a personal best time in her three years at Crown. Finishing third puts Pausch on the All-Conference team for the UMAC.

As a team, Crown finished in fifth place with 108 points. This is the second best team score in program history.

The next meet for the team is the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association (NCCAA) National Meet in Joplin, Missouri on Friday Nov. 12. Coach Bill Braunger said Pausch is currently ranked third and is 33 seconds behind the number one runner.

UPDATE: Pausch finished in 4th place at Nationals with PR time of 19:37.

Pausch ran with the Knights cross country team during her high school years and is the daughter of Coach Lisa Hagen.