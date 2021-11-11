Mathiowetz signs with SDSU

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

St. Mary's High School senior, Madison Mathiowetz, signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at South Dakota State University next year. At the signing ceremony in front of family, teammates, students, and friends at St. Mary's gym on Nov. 10, her basketball coach Bruce Woitas said Madison was the first St. Mary's basketball player to sign with a D-1 school. Woitas congratulated Madison and said the best thing is that she will play at St. Mary's one more year.

On Nov. 10, Madison Mathiowetz signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Division 1 school South Dakota State University. All smiles, surrounding Madison are her parents on either side, Brynn and Matt Mathiowetz, and behind are basketball coaches Bruce Woitas, Ashley Schieffert and Glen Mathiowetz.