Huiras to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran College

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Sleepy Eye High School senior Jackson Huiras signed his celebratory letter of intent to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. At his signing ceremony, on Nov. 10, family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered in the high school media center to congratulate Jackson. Activities Director Cory Haala and baseball coach Aaron Nesvold praised Jackson for his work ethic and leadership. Both said they are happy to have him play one more year with the Indians and look forward to seeing him play in college.

On Nov. 10, Sleepy Eye High School senior Jackson Huiras (center) signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran college in Mankato next year. Pictured with Jackson are family and coaches—seated with Jackson are Jennifer Theisen and Corey Huiras; standing are baseball coaches Aaron Nesvold and Brandon Streich and Lydia Huiras, Kristin Lipetzky and Grayson Huiras.