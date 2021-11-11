Huiras to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran College

Sleepy Eye High School senior Jackson Huiras signed his celebratory letter of intent to play baseball at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato. At his signing ceremony, on Nov. 10, family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered in the high school media center to congratulate Jackson. Activities Director Cory Haala and baseball coach Aaron Nesvold praised Jackson for his work ethic and leadership. Both said they are happy to have him play one more year with the Indians and look forward to seeing him play in college.