Tomahawk Conference volleyball honors announced, Mathiowetz and Walter get top awards

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Tomahawk Conference volleyball honors were announced and a number of Sleepy Eye student athletes earned recognition.

The requirements to be named to the Tomahawk Conference All-Academic Team are the athletes must be on the Varsity team; be a sophomore, junior or senior; and have a GPA of 3.75 or higher. The following local volleyball players earned the All-Academic honor.

Sleepy Eye Public: Morgan Hoffmann, Emma Schieffert, Brooke Arneson, Jade Sellner, Kadence Hesse, and Lydia Huiras.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s: Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson, Julia Helget, Katelyn Rutscher, Bella Hoffmann, Emily Helget, Abigail Schwartz, Lacey Mathiowetz, and Jenica Schroepfer.

Named to the 2021 Tomahawk All-Conference Team are Jaci Domeier, Bella Hoffmann and Madison Mathiowetz of St. Mary's; Honorable Mention are Allie Labat of St. Mary's and Kadence Hesse of Sleepy Eye Public. 

The St. Mary's Knights were Tomahawk Conference Champions with an 8-0 conference record. Knight Madison Mathiowetz was named Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year and Knights Head Coach Jen Walter was named Tomahawk Conference Coach of the Year.

St. Mary's senior volleyball player Madison Mathiowetz (left) and St. Mary's volleyball coach Jen Walter were named Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.