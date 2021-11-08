Tomahawk Conference volleyball honors announced, Mathiowetz and Walter get top awards

Tomahawk Conference volleyball honors were announced and a number of Sleepy Eye student athletes earned recognition.

The requirements to be named to the Tomahawk Conference All-Academic Team are the athletes must be on the Varsity team; be a sophomore, junior or senior; and have a GPA of 3.75 or higher. The following local volleyball players earned the All-Academic honor.

Sleepy Eye Public: Morgan Hoffmann, Emma Schieffert, Brooke Arneson, Jade Sellner, Kadence Hesse, and Lydia Huiras.

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s: Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson, Julia Helget, Katelyn Rutscher, Bella Hoffmann, Emily Helget, Abigail Schwartz, Lacey Mathiowetz, and Jenica Schroepfer.

Named to the 2021 Tomahawk All-Conference Team are Jaci Domeier, Bella Hoffmann and Madison Mathiowetz of St. Mary's; Honorable Mention are Allie Labat of St. Mary's and Kadence Hesse of Sleepy Eye Public.

The St. Mary's Knights were Tomahawk Conference Champions with an 8-0 conference record. Knight Madison Mathiowetz was named Tomahawk Conference Player of the Year and Knights Head Coach Jen Walter was named Tomahawk Conference Coach of the Year.