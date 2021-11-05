Indians volleyball season comes to an end

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

After a first round win over Lester Prairie on Oct. 25, the Indians volleyball team advanced to play the top-seeded Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran in Section 3A North Subsection play on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Mayer. The Indians were defeated by Mayer Lutheran 25-3, 25-10, 25-17.

Kadence Hesse lead the Indians with 6 kills, and 6 digs. Brea Mertz had 4 kills and 9 serves.

The 2021 Sleepy Eye Indians volleyball team, front from left: Brooke Arneson, Priscilla Martinez, Nayseth Luna, Miah Brown, and Carmen Lendt. Back: Assistant Coach Sarh Hesse, Morgan Hoffmann, Jade Sellner, Emma Schieffert, Kadence Hesse, Breaunna Mertz, Leisha Martinez and Head Coach Sydney Geiger.

Leading the team Thursday night, Assistant Coach Sarah Hesse acknowledged their tough opponent. "The Indians started the game intimidated and played on their heels a bit," she said, "but then settled in and made some good adjustments in the second and third set."  

Former Herald-Dispatch sports writer Kip Kovar is a graduate of Mayer Lutheran and covers the team in his current position. He admired the good-natured spirit of the Indians' fans who he said even jumped into a photo with a Mayer player who got her 1,000th career kill. 