Indians volleyball season comes to an end

After a first round win over Lester Prairie on Oct. 25, the Indians volleyball team advanced to play the top-seeded Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran in Section 3A North Subsection play on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Mayer. The Indians were defeated by Mayer Lutheran 25-3, 25-10, 25-17.

Kadence Hesse lead the Indians with 6 kills, and 6 digs. Brea Mertz had 4 kills and 9 serves.

Leading the team Thursday night, Assistant Coach Sarah Hesse acknowledged their tough opponent. "The Indians started the game intimidated and played on their heels a bit," she said, "but then settled in and made some good adjustments in the second and third set."

Former Herald-Dispatch sports writer Kip Kovar is a graduate of Mayer Lutheran and covers the team in his current position. He admired the good-natured spirit of the Indians' fans who he said even jumped into a photo with a Mayer player who got her 1,000th career kill.