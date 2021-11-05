Fischer advances to State Cross Country meet

The Varsity Section 2A Cross Country meet was in Blue Earth on Friday, Oct. 29—a day later than originally scheduled due to expected inclement weather on Thursday. Coach Lisa Hagen said it was "a fantastic Sections meet with good weather and eight athletes ready to run their best!"

"Our girls team—Clare Fischer, Elle Kyllonen, Teresa Fischer, Annika Nosbush and Ellen Windschitl—ran very well, with Clare finishing as Section 2A Champion!" said Hagen. "She fought most of the race with Grace Moeller from Lake Crystal, but pulled ahead as she approached the finish, securing her winning spot. Elle ran a strong race, finishing as an All-Section award winner in 15th place. Teresa finished her season with a new personal best. Annika and Ellen ran well and both hit some good times for their season. Our girls team also won gold for Academic All-Section."

Girls times: Clare Fischer 19:39.48, Elle Kyllonen 21:58.09, Theresa Fischer 25:46.74, Annika Nosbush 28:17.73, Ellen Windschitl 29:40.24.

Hagen said due to a number of factors only Noah Christensen, Levi Hagen and Kendrick Henry ran in the boys race. "Noah got blocked in early on, but fought his way from 30th place up to 17th place in a good finishing sprint," said Hagen. "Levi had a solid performance, placing right where he should—54th out of 101—a good start for a seventh grader. And Kendrick hit his second best time of the year."

Boys times: Noah Christensen 18;32.40, Levi Hagen 20:00.83, Kendrick Henry 21:58.78.

Clare Fischer will compete in the Class A State Meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield this Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. "Clare has worked so hard and this is a well-deserved accomplishment," said Hagen. "We hope to see her in the top 12 this Saturday."