Knights' dream season ends in Sub-Section semifinals

The #2 seed Lady Knights played #3 seed BOLD—who defeated GFW last Thursday—in Sub-Section semifinals on Monday night, Nov. 1 at Sibley East High School. BOLD did something no other opponent managed all season. They defeated the Knights in three sets: 25-23, 25-18, 25-15.

"Unfortunately, tonight did not go as we hoped it would," said Coach Jen Walter. "We lost set one 23-25 and then we were up 13-4 in set 2 and also ended up losing that one. We just couldn't gain much momentum for set 3 to give us a chance to push them to a set 4.

"We are proud of the season we had and want to thank our four seniors, Madison Mathiowetz, Reagan Severson, Julia Helget, and Katelyn Rutscher for all their dedication to the St. Mary's Knights volleyball program. They will be greatly missed next year and we wish them the best of luck!

"We wrap up our season as Conference Champs, winning 2 tournaments, and finishing 26-1."

Madison Mathiowetz - 8 kills, 3 blocks, 11 digs. Jaci Domeier - 15 kills, 10 digs, 1 block. Bella Hoffmann - 16 set assists, 5 digs. Allison Labat - 4 digs, 13 set assists

The Lady Knights opened up Section 2A North Subsection playoffs at home on Thursday, Oct. 28. The #2 seed Knights defeated #7 seed BLHS in three sets: 25-14, 25-19, 25-13.

The Knights also celebrated with senior Allie Labat who recorded her 1,000th career set assist on Thursday.

Player stats: Bella Hoffmann - 5 aces, 3 kills, 10 digs, 23 set assists. Madison Mathiowetz - 18 kills, 19 digs, 2 blocks. Julia Helget - 6 kills, 12 digs. Katelyn Rutscher - 4 kills, 9 digs. Reagan Severson - 3 kills, 11 digs. Allie Labat - 4 digs, 13 set assists. Abbie Schwartz - 4 kills, 4 digs,