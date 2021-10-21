Sleepy Eye Indians win big over St. James in final regular season game

We don't have our official game story yet so we're sharing some comments found on Facebook by Sleepy Eye Indians' super-fan Diane Case:

"Sleepy Eye Indians ended their regular season with an awesome win, 46 to 22, over St. James Wednesday night in St. James. Arian Saenz led the team with four TDs for 24 points. Jackson Huiras and Mason Myers each added a TD and two extra points for 8 points apiece. Mason Sellner added two point, twice, for 4 points and Enrique Flores added two points. Great offense and great defense makes for a great win and it takes the whole team to make that happen!"

Photo courtesy of our sister paper, the St. James Plaindealer.

Sleepy Eye will now play at Springfield on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Section 3A playoffs. The winner plays Saturday at 3 p.m. against the winner of TMB vs. Adrian-Ellsworth at the high seed's field.