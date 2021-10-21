Jaguars hand Knights their first loss Wednesday night

CJ Surprenant

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The St. Mary’s Knights took their first loss of the season on Wednesday, Oct. 20 in Danube. The Renville County West Jaguars were 4-3 going into this game, with a lot to prove and came out with the 27-16 win over the, until then, undefeated Knights.

The 7-0 Knights couldn’t find their rhythm in the run game, and the wet conditions made passing unviable. Senior quarterback Carson Domeier left the game with an injury on his throwing hand in the first half, putting a damper on the Knights’ offensive abilities.

The defense suffered injuries at the secondary, leaving the Jags with opportunities they took full advantage of. Failure by the Knights to convert on downs and be aware of the situation knocked them off their game. The #3 ranked Knights squad finished the regular season at 7-1, with a stiff defense and electric offense. On any Friday night, you could expect the boys in green to score 38 points while holding their opponent to under 10.

The Knights earned a home playoff berth as the #3 seed in the Section and host #6 seed Ortonville on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. against the winner of Nicollet versus Renville County West match-up, to be played at the high seed.