Sleepy Eye battles TMB on Seniors/Parents Night, play at St. James Wednesday

Paige Haala

Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch

Playing a bit shorthanded didn’t help Sleepy Eye Friday night, Oct. 15, when they hosted a tough Tracy-Milroy-Balaton squad for Seniors and Parents Night.

TMB took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. In just 4 plays they scored a touchdown and the extra point was good. On the first Sleepy Eye possession, TMB intercepted a pass and again marched down the field for a score and an extra point.

Sleepy Eye gained good field possession on their second offensive possession but again turned the ball over, this time on a fumble. Sleepy Eye was able to gain momentum throughout the game on some of their offensive drives but turnovers proved costly and TMB was able to capitalize with their well-balanced offense.

TMB took a 35-0 lead into halftime and scored 3 more touchdowns in the second half including an interception for a TD to put up 55 points against the Indians.

Arian Saenz had a good night rushing for the Indians with 13 carries for 115 yards. Sleepy Eye showed some life in the 4th quarter, finishing a drive on a Mason Sellner 10-yard TD run. The extra point kick by Christian Quintana was good and the Indians finally got on the board. TMB countered with another TD. On the ensuing kickoff return sophomore Winsten Nienhaus looked pinned in, but avoided some tackles, running down the opposing sideline for an exciting 90-yard kickoff return touchdown; the extra point was no good. Final score TMB 55, Sleepy Eye 13.

Sleepy Eye plays Wednesday night, Oct. 20, for their last regular season game at St. James. Sleepy Eye will play on the road Tuesday night, Oct. 26, versus an opponent not yet announced (seedings come out Thursday, Oct. 21) in the first round of Section 3A football playoffs.