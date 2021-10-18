Knights beat down Rebels, clinch district title

CJ Surprenant

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

Knights 62 Rebels 20

The St. Mary’s Knights picked up another win, over the Southland Rebels, at home on Friday, Oct. 15. This win secured the Knights’ place as Co-Champions of the Class 9-man Southwest District, sharing the title with Mountain Lake Area.

The stage was set, the field striped, the weather cold, and the fans ready. Twenty-four Knights football players took the field in what would be their biggest game of the year so far. The boys in green showed stark discipline and teamwork, starting with the offensive line play. The defense let a couple of plays slip through the cracks, which the Rebels took advantage of. Special teams had a showcase of talent and a desire for domination.

The offense did something not seen all season, as they were asked to adapt to the run-first defense of the Rebels. Seeing that the ground game wasn’t producing its normal dominance, the offense called upon its deep arsenal of receivers. Leading the way was standout freshman tight end, Talan Helget. Helget had 5 receptions for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior wideout Kaleb Wait added 8 catches for 113 and 2 TDs of his own. Junior wideout Jake Heinrichs caught one pass for 43 yards. Senior running back Trent Steffenmeier caught 3 passes for 20 yards. Freshman wideout Brandon Braulick caught one pass for 3 yards.

Throwing those passes were senior quarterback Carson Domeier and sophomore quarterback Mark Anderson. Domeier completed 63% of his passes, throwing for 339 yards and 4 touchdowns. The gunslinger kept a level head, throwing 0 interceptions and taking 0 sacks. Anderson came in to close out the game, with a 50% completion rate and 3 yards passing.

The rushing game was also led by Domeier, supported by a platoon of Knights’ rushers. Domeier showed off his speed, rushing 14 times for 153 yards and 3 touchdowns. The tipping point was a 61 yard touchdown run by Domeier in the third quarter, starting a streak of 34 unanswered points. Freshman running back Kameron Kosak rushed 3 times for 24 yards. Wait rushed twice for 16 yards. Anderson scrambled 3 times for 5 yards. Sophomore running back Jon Petermann rushed twice for 4 yards. Freshman running back Tucker Haala rushed once for 2 yards.

The Knights’ defense made a statement this game. They stopped Southland’s running game and passing attack, holding them to 152 and 123 yards, respectively. Junior linebacker Brandon Tauer led the charge, with 7 tackles, 3 assists, and one tackle for loss. Steffensmeier did his part with 6 tackles, one assist, one tackle for loss, and one sack. Senior nose guard Jacob Stevens muscled his way to 3 tackles, 2 assists, and 2 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Colten Roiger picked up 3 tackles, 2 assists, and one tackle for loss. Junior cornerback CJ Surprenant had 1 tackle and 3 assists. Petermann and sophomore linebacker Hayden Zarn each had one tackle and one assist. Freshman linebacker Wyatt Pollard had one tackle with 2 assists. Kosak, junior defensive end Owen Weiss, sophomore defensive end Noah Simonson, and Junior cornerback Kaden Ryer each had 2 tackles this game. Anderson, Wait, and freshman nose tackle Dylan Moldan each had one tackle and Haala had one assist. Helget had a 26-yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the 4th quarter. Sophomore cornerback Brandon Schmitz recovered a fumble late in the game as well.

This younger special teams unit boasted speed and effort all night long. The kickoff crew allowed an average of just under 15 yards per return, pinning the rebels deep in their own territory. Also the placekicker, Domeier, kicked 9 times for 433 yards and one touchback. Helget kicked once for 45 yards. The Knights needed only one punt this game, a 30-yard boot by Domeier. On the returning side, Petermann returned two kicks for an average of 15 yards. Kosak returned one kick for 15 yards. In the first quarter, Surprenant recovered a fumble by the Rebels returner, giving the Knights the ball at the 37-yard line. Tauer blocked a punt in the third quarter, giving the Knights the ball at the 18-yard line.

The extra point unit went 5 for 6 on the night, a consistency they’d been looking to achieve this year.

The player of the game was freshman tight end/defensive end Talan Helget for his unprecedented production and defensive awareness. Helget led the Knights’ receiving, taking on veteran defenders and making them look foolish. His defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter was an exclamation point on the blowout game. Helget had this to say about the win: “Our hard work in practice and in the weight room is paying off. We all have a spot on this team, whether you’re a freshman or a senior. We all want the same thing—to go out and play hard and have fun on the field.”

The Knights advance to 7-0 on the season, and their rank moves back up to #3 in the state. They travel Wednesday, Oct. 20 to play the 4-3 Renville County West Jaguars in the final regular season game. Playoffs start Tuesday, Oct. 26 when the Knights will host an opponent yet to be determined—seedings come out Thursday, Oct. 21.