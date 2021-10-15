Knights narrowly edge Mustangs in nail-biting win last week

CJ Surprenant

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

Knights 18 Mustangs 16

The St. Mary’s Knights got their sixth win in a row—over the Mustangs of Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Friday, October 8 in Hector. This temperate night in Hector saw fans in both blue and green on the edge of their bleachers, intently watching the game unfold in front of them. The game was within one score for all but 7 minutes the whole game. Under the perfect weather, the teams were free to run whatever offense they’d like, but this was a game defined by defense.

The Knights offense was given its hardest pushback this season, being confined to only 261 yards—far less than their average of 364 yards per game. The first and second down defense of the Mustangs refused to give up an inch, forcing the Knights into many uncomfortable third-and-long situations. They converted on third down 82% of the time, only punting once the whole game. Errors bogged down the Knights in a way they hadn’t seen before. Touching punts by mistake, fumbling at midfield, and taking a safety were all things foreign to this well-oiled machine of a team. They overcame these mistakes with a critical halftime correction. By dropping into a 4-3 defense, the Knights were able to stop the run, and the Mustangs’ passing ability was lackluster at best. This adjustment helped the Knights keep an astounding statistic—holding the Mustangs to an 8% conversion rate on third down.

This stout defense was anchored by the Knights’ senior trio: linebacker Trent Steffensmeier, noseguard Jacob Stevens, and defensive end Carson Domeier. Steffensmier boasted 7 tackles, 3 assists, and one tackle for loss. Stevens mustered 7 tackles and 2 assists with one tackle for loss. Domeier notched 5 tackles, 2 assists, one sack, and one tackle for loss. Sophomore linebacker Haden Zarn had 4 tackles with one assist. Junior defensive end Owen Weiss recorded 3 tackles, one assist, and 2 tackles for loss. Junior linebacker Colten Roiger worked for 3 tackles and 3 assists. Junior cornerback CJ Surprenant got 2 tackles with one assist. The secondary allowed only 4 completed passes for 46 yards total.

The Knights’ offense was out of its usual rhythm, but held its own against the Mustangs. Senior quarterback Carson Domeier threw a clean 100 yards with one touchdown. Freshman tight end Talan Helget caught 2 passes for 47 yards. Junior tight end Owen Weiss had 3 catches totaling 26 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Trent Steffenmeier caught 3 passes for 25 yards. Junior wideout Kaleb Wait had one catch for 7 yards.

The ground game for the Knights was able to pick up 161 yards, with Steffensmeier at the helm. On his 28 touches, he ran for 112 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Jon Petermann had one rush for 19 yards. Domeier rushed 9 times for 17 yard and one touchdown. Junior fullback Brandon Tauer ran 3 times for 13 yards.

Special teams were in the same storm-shaken boat as the rest of the team. Kick return couldn’t get more than 12 yards before being stopped, making the Knights start drives from deep in their own territory. Freshman kicker Talan Helget booted the ball 4 times for 158 yards. Domeier elected to kick after the Mustangs scored on a safety, showing off a 50 yard bomb to give the defense some room to breathe.

With a new defensive set being brought in this game, a few players were put in positions they hadn’t been in before, but they showed up big. Sophomores Zarn and Petermann both showed reliability and the determination to play with intensity. After batting away what could’ve been the game-winning Mustangs’ pass, Petermann came to the sideline and said, “I’ve just got one thing to say, these guys sure are tough. Coming out here with only 11 guys and still playing that hard all game, I respect that. They just don’t quit, and you’ve gotta respect that.”

The Knights advance to 6-0 on the season and sit ranked #3 in the state. They’ll play their final regular season home game on Friday, Oct. 15 against the 3-3 Southland Rebels of Adams.