Indians struggle on the road vs. Springfield last week

Paige Haala

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

The Sleepy Eye Indians traveled to Springfield Friday night, Oct. 8, to take on a tough Tigers squad. Springfield scored on their opening drive of the game on a 54-yard touchdown pass; the 2-point conversion was no good. On Sleepy Eye’s first possession of the game they fumbled at their own 25-yard line. One play later Springfield scored on another touchdown pass and Sleepy Eye struggled to recover from an early deficit.

Springfield dominated on both sides of the ball with a solid running game and big play ability passing game. Sleepy Eye was not able to muster much offense throughout the game against a solid defensive Springfield squad.

Caden Evers hit Cody Schultz for a 16-yard TD pass late in the 4th quarter for Sleepy Eye’s only points of the game. Final score Springfield 57, Sleepy Eye 6. For Sleepy Eye, Arian Saenz had 35 yards rushing and 50 yards receiving. Caden Evers took over at quarterback in the second half and completed 5 passes for 82 yards and 1 touchdown.

Sleepy Eye hosts Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Friday night, Oct. 15 for Parent and Senior Night.