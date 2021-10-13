River Valley Wildcats end season in Section 2A playoffs

With a 7-0 first round Section 2A win over USC at home on Oct. 4, the River Valley Wildcats earned a trip to play in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter—their first trip there in several years—to play Fairmont on Oct. 7, with a crowd of student and parent fans on hand to support the team.

Unfortunately a strong Fairmont team defeated the Wildcats 6-1 and their team season came to an end.

The following day, the top two singles and top two doubles teams were back at GAC for individual playoffs. Singles players Brooklyn Moldan and Kaydince Thoms both won their first match but lost the second one. The doubles teams both lost in their first match.

Team playoffs

Fairmont 6 River Valley 1 Singles: #1 Brooklyn Moldan, loss 5-7, 2-6; #2 Kaydince Thoms, win 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; #3 Taylor Berkner, loss 2-6, 0-6; #4 Courtlyn Runck, 2-6, 2-6. Doubles: #1 Erika Lozano-Maya Nelson, loss 4-6, 0-6; #2 Alexis Garza-Brissa Hernandez, loss 0-6, 0-6; #3 Sydne Wahl-Kiera Laffert, loss 0-6, 3-6.

Individual playoffs

Singles: Thoms win over St. James, 6-1, 6-0; loss to BEA 6-7, 5-7. Moldan win over Redwood Area, 6-0, 6-0; loss to Fairmont, 1-6, 1-6. Doubles: Lozano-Nelson, loss to USC 1-6, 2-6; Garza-Hernandez, loss to Maple River, 0-6, 3-6.