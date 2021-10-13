River Valley Wildcats end season in Section 2A playoffs

Deb Moldaschel
The Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

With a 7-0 first round Section 2A win over USC at home on Oct. 4, the River Valley Wildcats earned a trip to play in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter—their first trip there in several years—to play Fairmont on Oct. 7, with a crowd of student and parent fans on hand to support the team.

The River Valley Wildcats huddles for a pep talk before playing in the bubble at Gustavus for their second round Section playoff game on Oct. 7.

Unfortunately a strong Fairmont team defeated the Wildcats 6-1 and their team season came to an end.

Wildcats tennis team at Section 2A playoffs

The following day, the top two singles and top two doubles teams were back at GAC for individual playoffs. Singles players Brooklyn Moldan and Kaydince Thoms both won their first match but lost the second one. The doubles teams both lost in their first match.

The Wildcats had awesome fans in the bubble at GAC.
The Wildcats had a great crew of fans at Sections!

Team playoffs 

Fairmont 6 River Valley 1  Singles: #1 Brooklyn Moldan, loss 5-7, 2-6; #2 Kaydince Thoms, win 2-6, 6-1, 10-8; #3 Taylor Berkner, loss 2-6, 0-6; #4 Courtlyn Runck, 2-6, 2-6. Doubles: #1 Erika Lozano-Maya Nelson, loss 4-6, 0-6; #2 Alexis Garza-Brissa Hernandez, loss 0-6, 0-6; #3 Sydne Wahl-Kiera Laffert, loss 0-6, 3-6.

Individual playoffs

Singles: Thoms win over St. James, 6-1, 6-0; loss to BEA 6-7, 5-7. Moldan win over Redwood Area, 6-0, 6-0; loss to Fairmont, 1-6, 1-6. Doubles: Lozano-Nelson, loss to USC 1-6, 2-6; Garza-Hernandez, loss to Maple River, 0-6, 3-6.