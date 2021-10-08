Indians battle rain and state ranked MCC for a tough Homecoming loss

Paige Haala

Special to the Herald-Dispatch

Pouring rain occupied a good portion of the first half as Sleepy Eye battled the state ranked Murray County Central Rebels on Homecoming, Oct. 1.

MCC held a 14-0 lead late in the 2nd quarter and scored with seconds left on the clock before halftime to go up 20-0. On the opening second half kickoff MCC returned the ball 98 yards for a TD; the 2-point conversion was good and within a matter of a few plays MCC led 28-0.

Sleepy Eye struggled on offense the entire game. A combination of turnovers, penalties and two botched punts led to good field position for MCC throughout the game—ending in a 41-0 final. Arian Saenz led the team with rushing yards.

Sleepy Eye, now 1-4, plays at Springfield Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.