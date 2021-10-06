Wildcats notch 3 more wins, advance in Section Tournament

The River Valley Wildcats met up with Luverne, in Worthington, on Monday, Sept. 27 to complete a match started in Luverne on Aug. 30 but interrupted by a rainstorm. The mid-point tennis courts shortened travel time for the Wildcats—who notched another win. It was a 5-2 finish with River Valley winning all four singles matches and number one doubles. Two and three doubles had close 3-set games coming up just shy of the wins.

Thursday, Sept. 30, the Wildcats played at Maple River, their last regular season match, and came away with a 4-3 win. Singles players Brooklyn Moldan, Kaydince Thoms, Taylor Berkner and Courtlyn Runck all dispatched their opponents with relative ease in two sets. The doubles teams—Maya Nelson and Erika Lozano, Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez, and Sydne Wahl and Keira Lafferty were each handed equally decisive losses by Maple River.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the Wildcats defeated United South Central in Section playoffs. It was the Wildcats' first home playoff game in five years and they made the most of it with a 7-0 win over USC to advance in Sections.

Singles: #1 Brooklyn Moldan 6-7, 6-2, 1-0(5). #2 Kaydince Thoms 6-1, 6-2. #3 Taylor Berkner 2-6, 6-2, 2-0. #4 Courtlyn Runck 6-3, 7-6(3).

Doubles: #1 Maya Nelson and Erika Lozano 6-0, 7-5. #2 Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez 6-1, 6-4. #3 Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty 6-1, 6-1.

River Valley advances in the Section Tournament to play Fairmont on Thursday, Oct. 7 in the bubble at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

Individual playoffs begin Friday, Oct. 8 — also at Gustavus.