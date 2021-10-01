Wildcats on a tear — earn home playoff match

After a couple winless years, the River Valley Wildcats tennis team knew this year, with more experience, would bring better things. After starting the season with a couple wins and several close losses, the Wildcats broke out with a string of wins starting at the New Ulm Eagles Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18 and continuing all last week. The Wildcats finished a busy week with a season record of 8-7 and a shot at a home playoff match.

At the Sept. 18 New Ulm Invitational the Wildcats defeated New Ulm 4-3 and then defeated Redwood Valley 7-0, winning the first Eagles' Invitational.

WIldcats 4 New Ulm 3 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan loss 1-6, 6-3, 4-10; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-0, 6-0; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner loss 0-6, 4-6; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck loss 7-5, 6-7 (3), 3-10; 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-3, 6-1; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-0, 6-1; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-2, 6-1.

Wildcats 7 Redwood Valley 0 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan win 6-4, 6-0; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-1, 6-0; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-2, 6-2; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck win 6-2, 7-6 (5); 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-3, 6-2; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-1, 6-3; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-0, 6-0.

On Monday, Sept. 20 the Wildcats traveled to play Redwood Valley again and once again won 7-0.

Wildcats 7 Redwood Valley 0 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan win 6-4, 6-3; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-0, 6-0; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-1, 6-1; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck win 6-2, 6-2; 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-0, 6-0; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-4, 6-1; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-0, 6-0.

Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Wildcats played in Fairmont and got the 4-3 win.

Wildcats 4 Fairmont 3 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan loss 1-6, 0-6; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-3, 6-4; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-1, 7-5; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck win 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5); 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson loss 5-7, 0-6; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez loss 1-6, 0-6; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-1, 6-0.

On Thursday, Sept. 23 the Wildcats had their last schedule home meet and got another 7-0 win, over Waseca.

Wildcats 7 Waseca 0 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan win 6-1, 6-0; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-4, 7-5; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-4, 7-5; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck win 7-5, 7-6 (6); 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-3, 6-1; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-4, 6-7 (0), 6-2; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-0, 6-2.

Saturday, Sept. 25 the Wildcats played in the St. James Invitational winning two and losing one match.

Wildcats 6 Redwood Valley 1 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan win 6-3, 6-2; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-1, 6-0; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-0, —; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck loss 6-1, 1-6, 10-12; 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-3, 6-2; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-4, 6-4; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-1, 6-1.

Wildcats 7 United South Central 0 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan win 6-0, 6-3; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms win 6-1, 6-1; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner win 6-3, 6-3; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck win 6-0, 6-1; 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson win 6-2, 6-3; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez win 6-0, 6-1; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty win 6-0, 6-0.

The only loss for the Wildcats was to the host, always strong, St. James.

Wildcats 0 St. James 7 — 1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan loss 2-6, 0-6; 2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms loss 6-7 (8), 6-4, 5-10; 3rd singles: Taylor Berkner loss 0-6, 4-6; 4th singles: Courtlyn Runck loss 2-6, 3-6; 1st doubles: Erika Lozano and Maya Nelson loss 2-6, 4-6; 2nd doubles: Alexis Garza and Brissa Hernandez loss 6-4, 1-6, 5-10; 3rd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Kiera Lafferty loss 1-6, 1-6.

Monday, Sept. 27 the tennis team traveled to Worthington to finish a rain-interrupted match with Luverne. Thursday, Sept. 30 the Wildcats end the regular season with a match at Maple River. Team playoffs begin Monday, Oct. 4 when the Wildcats host USC.